U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $2.86 billion to $2.750 trillion in the week ended Nov 17, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $2.63 billion to $2.504 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $235.90 million to $245.79 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was 0.02 percent for a 44th consecutive week. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent for the 133rd straight week.