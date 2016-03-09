FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet
March 9, 2016

U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $25.82 billion to $2.830 trillion in the week ended March 8, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $24.99 billion to $2.590 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $831.80 million to $239.81 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds remained at 0.10 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent for the 149th straight week.

