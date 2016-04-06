FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. money fund assets plunge on fund conversion
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
April 6, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. money fund assets plunge on fund conversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets plummeted in the latest week due largely to a fund changing its status as a money fund to a short-term bond fund amid regulatory changes for the industry, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Last week, the Prudential Core Taxable Money Market Fund, which had $40.15 billion in assets, converted to the Prudential Ultra Short Bond Fund, it said.

This caused a $64.03 billion drop in overall money fund assets to $2.713 trillion in the week ended April 5.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $61.57 billion to $2.487 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $2.45 billion to $226.67 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was unchanged at 0.11 percent.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds increased to 0.04 percent from 0.02 percent the previous week.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.