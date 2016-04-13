FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $1.23 billion to $2.714 trillion in the week ended April 12, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $1.11 billion to $2.489 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $2.34 billion to $224.32 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds remained at 0.11 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was also unchanged at 0.04 percent.

