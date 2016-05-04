U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK,(Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $5.17 billion to $2.699 trillion in the week ended May 3, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $6.88 billion to $2.483 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $1.71 billion to $216.04 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was unchanged at 0.10 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds rose to 0.06 percent from 0.05 percent the week before.