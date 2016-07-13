U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $17.92 billion to $2.700 trillion in the week ended July 12, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $22.22 billion to $2.510 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $4.29 billion to $189.67 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds declined to 0.11 percent from 0.12 percent the week before. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds also fell, from 0.07 percent to 0.06 percent.