U.S. money market assets fall on tax payments: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets fell to their lowest level since September in the latest week on withdrawals for tax bills in advance of the April 18th deadline, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Money fund assets dropped $34.55 billion to $2.679 trillion in the week ended April 19, the report said.

“The outflows may be attributed in part to timing with both individual and corporate tax bills coming due,” it said in a statement.

Money funds have seen the sixth consecutive week of outflows as some operators converted their funds amid regulatory changes for the industry.

Taxable money fund assets decreased by $31.82 billion to $2.457 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $2.73 billion to $221.60 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds remained at 0.11 percent.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds rose to 0.05 percent from 0.04 percent the previous week.