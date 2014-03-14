FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berkshire's Buffett says firm has cut U.S. catastrophe insurance
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 14, 2014 / 2:27 PM / 4 years ago

Berkshire's Buffett says firm has cut U.S. catastrophe insurance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett talks with a shareholder before the company's annual meeting in Omaha May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) chairman and chief executive Warren Buffett said on Friday that his firm had eliminated most of its catastrophe insurance business in the United States.

Citing a decrease in interest rates, Buffett told cable television network CNBC: “We actually in the United States have almost eliminated our catastrophe insurance business.”

Buffett also said that concerns over weaker economic growth in China and geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine were not a reason to sell assets.

“They’re not warranted in terms of the market,” Buffett said on the concerns. “I would bet a lot of money that income from a diversified group of stocks will increase significantly over the next 20 years, so the headlines will not make any difference in that,” he said.

Buffett also said that the economy was not “remotely close” to another financial crisis similar to the 2008 credit crisis, and that a 50 percent decline in global stock markets would surprise him a lot.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.