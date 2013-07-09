FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine suffers first-ever monthly outflows from U.S. funds in June
July 9, 2013

DoubleLine suffers first-ever monthly outflows from U.S. funds in June

Sam Forgione

2 Min Read

Jeffrey Gundlach, star bond investor and head of DoubleLine Capital LP, is photographed during an interview in New York May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

NEW YORK (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital LP, the Los Angeles-based firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach, suffered its first-ever monthly outflows across U.S. mutual funds of roughly $1.45 billion in June, Morningstar said on Tuesday.

The outflows from the firm came as a selloff swept the bond market on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve might cut its $85 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and agency mortgage securities later this year.

The outflows from DoubleLine included investor withdrawals of $1.2 billion from the flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund last month, its first-ever monthly outflows since inception in April 2010, according to Morningstar.

TCW, another Los Angeles-based investment firm, suffered outflows of $2.12 billion from its U.S. mutual funds last month, the most since December 2009, Morningstar said.

Pimco, which suffered outflows of $14.5 billion from its U.S. funds in June, saw about $21.25 million leave its Pimco Total Return ETF in the first week of July, Morningstar added.

In June alone, investors pulled a record $79.8 billion from bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, according to TrimTabs Investment Research. That data does not include losses incurred by hedge funds.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Kenneth Barry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
