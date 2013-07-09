DoubleLine suffers first-ever monthly outflows from U.S. funds in June

Jeffrey Gundlach, star bond investor and head of DoubleLine Capital LP, is photographed during an interview in New York May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

NEW YORK (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital LP, the Los Angeles-based firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach, suffered its first-ever monthly outflows across U.S. mutual funds of roughly $1.45 billion in June, Morningstar said on Tuesday.

The outflows from the firm came as a selloff swept the bond market on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve might cut its $85 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and agency mortgage securities later this year.

The outflows from DoubleLine included investor withdrawals of $1.2 billion from the flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund last month, its first-ever monthly outflows since inception in April 2010, according to Morningstar.

TCW, another Los Angeles-based investment firm, suffered outflows of $2.12 billion from its U.S. mutual funds last month, the most since December 2009, Morningstar said.

Pimco, which suffered outflows of $14.5 billion from its U.S. funds in June, saw about $21.25 million leave its Pimco Total Return ETF in the first week of July, Morningstar added.

In June alone, investors pulled a record $79.8 billion from bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, according to TrimTabs Investment Research. That data does not include losses incurred by hedge funds.