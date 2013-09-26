DoubleLine's Gundlach says Fed unlikely to reduce stimulus in October

Jeffrey Gundlach, star bond investor and head of DoubleLine Capital LP, is photographed during an interview in New York May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said Thursday that the U.S. Federal Reserve is not likely to scale back the pace of its monthly bond-buying during its meeting in October.

The Fed’s $85 billion in monthly bond purchases will likely continue through January given the small likelihood of a “monumental change” in U.S. economic data, Gundlach said on an investor webcast.

The Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital had $57 billion in assets as of June 30.