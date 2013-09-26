FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine's Gundlach says Fed unlikely to reduce stimulus in October
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2013 / 8:55 PM / 4 years ago

DoubleLine's Gundlach says Fed unlikely to reduce stimulus in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jeffrey Gundlach, star bond investor and head of DoubleLine Capital LP, is photographed during an interview in New York May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said Thursday that the U.S. Federal Reserve is not likely to scale back the pace of its monthly bond-buying during its meeting in October.

The Fed’s $85 billion in monthly bond purchases will likely continue through January given the small likelihood of a “monumental change” in U.S. economic data, Gundlach said on an investor webcast.

The Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital had $57 billion in assets as of June 30.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
