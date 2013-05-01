PIMCO's Gross says central banks trimming returns

Pacific Investment Management (PIMCO) founder and co-chief investment officer Bill Gross plays golf on the first hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links before the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bill Gross, manager of the world’s largest bond fund, on Wednesday likened central bankers to barbers giving “haircuts” to the value of investments through their easy money policies.

Gross, a founder and co-chief investment officer at bond giant PIMCO, said in his May investment outlook that, while monetary stimulus may be helping now to “refloat global economies and generate a semblance of old normal real growth,” central bankers are doing so by “surreptitiously” trimming the value of assets.

In the letter entitled, “There Will Be Haircuts,” Gross said that zero interest rate policies and money-printing incur a loss of at least 2 percentage points to Treasury holdings, given the negative returns that they create after accounting for inflation.

Gross said that the inflationary consequence of money-printing also trims the value of investments. The U.S. Federal Reserve is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency mortgage debt per month in an effort to spur U.S. economic growth and drive down unemployment.

The Fed has also pledged to keep interest rates between zero and 0.25 percent at least until unemployment hits 6.5 percent, and provided inflation stays under 2.5 percent. The March jobless rate was 7.6 percent.

The Fed’s policymaking committee said on Wednesday that the central bank will continue its bond-buying program unchanged until the labor market outlook improves substantially. The committee also said it will keep interest rates low.

The committee added, however, that it is prepared to increase or reduce its asset purchases as the outlook for the labor market and inflation changes.

In response to the decision, Gross told cable television network CNBC, “They put increase first, the ‘I’ word is first, and that’s what caught my ear.” Gross said that there are problems with the Fed increasing its bond purchases since the central bank has a “long way to go” before economic growth and inflation pick up.

Gross, who manages the $289 billion PIMCO Total Return Fund, said that owning Treasuries is still a better option than holding cash, since central banks worldwide continue to participate in the “bubble,” or overpricing, of assets.

Treasuries “are better than the alternative (cash) as long as central banks and dollar reserve countries (China, Japan) continue to participate,” Gross said.

China is currently the top foreign holder of U.S. Treasuries with $1.22 trillion of the debt. Japan is the second largest foreign creditor and owns nearly $1.1 trillion of the debt, according to U.S. Treasury data.

Gross’ flagship PIMCO Total Return Fund increased its holdings in Treasury debt from 28 percent to 33 percent in March as a vote of confidence in the securities.

The Bank of Japan also announced on April 4 that it would inject about $1.4 trillion into Japan’s economy in less than two years to fight deflation, mainly through purchases of long-term Japanese government bonds.

Gross has said in past letters that investors should expect lower returns on both stocks and bonds as a result of excessive credit in developed economies. He has also said that the Fed’s low interest rates hurt savers. In the new letter, Gross suggested reducing risk assets and shortening bond duration.

Gross told CNBC that lower returns on financial assets as a result of monetary easing does not mean Armageddon, but that one of its consequences could include defaults on high-yield bonds.

“We’re not looking at Armageddon, but we’re looking at an increasingly risky environment because real growth has not been produced by these quantitative easing measures, and someday there will be a consequence,” Gross said. He suggested investing in high-yield debt with a five-year rather than a 10-year, duration.

Pacific Investment Management Co., based in Newport Beach, California, had $2.04 trillion in assets at the end of March. The firm is run by Gross and chief executive and co-chief investment officer Mohamed El-Erian.