Pimco Total Return Fund ups U.S. government debt holdings in July

The headquarters of investment firm PIMCO is shown in this photo taken in Newport Beach, California January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bill Gross’ Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest mutual fund, increased its exposure to U.S. government-related securities in July, data from the firm’s website showed on Friday.

The fund upped its holdings of U.S. government-related securities to 39 percent in July from 38 percent in June. The fund also decreased its mortgage holdings to 35 percent from 36 percent in June.

The fund, which has roughly $262 billion in assets according to Morningstar, decreased its holdings of non-U.S. developed market securities to 3 percent from 5 percent in June. The fund also increased its holdings of money market and net cash equivalents to 3 percent in July from zero percent in June.