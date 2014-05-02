FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pimco had $5.5 billion leave U.S. mutual funds in April: Morningstar
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
May 2, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco had $5.5 billion leave U.S. mutual funds in April: Morningstar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bill Gross, Manager of the world's biggest bond fund at Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO) participates in the Obama administration's Conference on the Future of Housing Finance in the Cash Room of the Treasury Building in Washington, August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pimco posted $5.5 billion in outflows across its U.S. open-end mutual funds in April, extending the company’s record outflow streak to 11 straight months, data from Morningstar showed on Friday.

Investors have pulled $82 billion from the Newport Beach, California-based firm’s U.S. open-end mutual funds since last June, according to Morningstar data.

Much of the latest month’s outflows came from the firm’s flagship Pimco Total Return Fund, which posted outflows of $3.1 billion last month, Reuters reported Thursday.

The outflows from the Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund with $230 billion in assets, marked the 12th straight month of investor outflows. The fund is run by Pimco co-founder and chief investment officer Bill Gross.

The Pimco Total Return Fund also continued its string of lackluster returns in April of 0.74 percent, trailing 68 percent of its peers, according to preliminary data from Morningstar.

Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.94 trillion in assets as of March 31, according to the firm’s website.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.