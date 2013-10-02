FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco Total Return Fund has $5.4 billion outflow in September: Morningstar
#Money
October 2, 2013 / 3:19 PM / 4 years ago

Pimco Total Return Fund has $5.4 billion outflow in September: Morningstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest mutual fund run by Bill Gross, had outflows of $5.4 billion in September, marking the fifth straight month of outflows from the fund, Morningstar data showed on Wednesday.

The outflows lowered the fund’s assets to $250 billion, the Chicago-based Morningstar said. The latest outflows were the lowest since May, and were down from withdrawals of $7.7 billion in August.

Gross, a co-founder and co-chief investment officer at Pimco, runs the flagship fund. The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, meanwhile, had outflows of $220.3 million last month, marking the fifth straight month of outflows from the ETF.

Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.97 trillion in assets as of June 30, according to the firm’s website.

Reporting by Sam Forgione

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
