Starboard's Smith says Staples-Office Depot deal to go through: CNBC

A shopping cart is seen outside a Staples office supplies store in the Chicago suburb of Glenview, Illinois, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Activist investor Jeffrey Smith, head of Starboard Value LP, said Staples Inc’s SPLS.O deal to buy Office Depot Inc (ODP.O) would likely be approved by regulators.

“We believe that it’s likely that it goes through,” Smith told cable television network CNBC. Starboard had a 4.5 percent ownership stake in Staples as of March and boosted its holdings in Office Depot to nearly 10 percent in December.

Smith, whose firm is also a Yahoo Inc YHOO.O shareholder, said a merger between the company and AOL Inc AOL.N still had benefits but that it would make more sense after Yahoo finished spinning off its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N..