FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investors yank record levels of money from U.S. stock funds
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
August 14, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Investors yank record levels of money from U.S. stock funds

Tim McLaughlin

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Investors pulled nearly $79 billion from U.S. stock funds during the first seven month of this year, more than in any previous year including the height of the financial crisis, Morningstar Inc said on Friday.

“The consensus is that the United States is in the late stages of its bull market,” Morningstar analysts said.

By contrast, investors continued to pump money into international stock funds with net inflows totaling $179.3 billion through the end of July, Morningstar said. The international benchmark MSCI EAFE Index returned 7.7 percent during the first seven months of 2015, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 3.4 percent return during the same period.

“Looking back at annual flows reveals that investors’ confidence in the United States may be even shakier than recent data indicates,” Morningstar said in its latest monthly report on mutual fund flows.

In July alone, estimated net withdrawals from U.S. stock funds increased to $14.3 billion, from $8 billion in June, Morningstar said.

Some of the outflows, particularly in the case of Fidelity Investments, were related to a shift in assets to collective investment trusts, Morningstar said. Proponents of the trusts say these investment vehicles can offer lower expenses to investors because they face less regulation than mutual funds.

Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Phil Berlowitz and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.