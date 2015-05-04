Einhorn's negative view of Pioneer not shared by all investors

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Not all investors agree with hedge fund manager David Einhorn’s take on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Co, which he described as ”A business that burns cash and doesn’t grow, (that) isn’t worth anything.”

Einhorn, speaking at the Ira Sohn conference on Monday in New York, cautioned that investments in Pioneer and other shale oil drillers could “contaminate oil portfolio returns.”

The fund manager, chief of Greenlight Capital, labeled Pioneer a “motherfracker” that was burning through cash.

Some on Wall Street remained optimistic about the company and sector despite Einhorn’s criticisms. For these investors and advisers, the fate of the companies depends primarily upon oil prices.

”He is right if oil prices remain under $60; he is dead wrong if prices go beyond $75,” said Fadel Gheit, an analyst at Oppenheimer & Co.

Pioneer’s shares fell as much as 6 percent after Einhorn’s comments, giving up gains accumulated over the last month. Shares closed on Monday at $168.33, down 1.9 percent.

Pioneer declined comment, referring Reuters to its earnings statement expected Tuesday.

Because oil markets may be approaching an inflection point as shale production is curtailed and oil refinery runs increase demand, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Doug Leggate upgraded his price target on the stock to $200 a share, in a recent note to clients obtained by Reuters.

In the note, Leggate held that U.S. oil companies are undervalued and advocated a gradual shift toward higher exposure to companies including Pioneer and Concho Resources Inc., remaining cautious of their portfolio quality and balance sheet strength.

Investors have piled in to Pioneer and other shale drillers, driving up their shares up as much as 30 percent since January, outstripping gains in oil.

Private equity funds have sought a toehold in oil production, with a $4.5 billion Blackstone Group oversubscribed earlier this year.

Einhorn’s comments are not seen deterring eager investors from the space.

“I do not presently see any broad retreat of private equity from the energy space,” said David Asmus, a partner at law firm Morgan Lewis. “Energy is no longer “hot” so certain funds may have lost interest in chasing it, but others who are value focused seem to remain very interested, as demonstrated by the amount of money that has been raised this year,” he said.