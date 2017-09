Paul Tudor Jones, founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment Corporation, speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Paul Tudor Jones, founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment Corporation, on Monday recommended selling British government bonds later in the summer.

Jones, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, said that gilts, or British government bonds, would probably be a “decent sale” sometime in late summer. Tudor manages roughly $13.6 billion in assets.