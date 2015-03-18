FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bill Gross says strong dollar played role in Fed's dovish stance: CNBC
March 18, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

Bill Gross says strong dollar played role in Fed's dovish stance: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bill Gross speaks at the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago, Illinois, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bill Gross, who runs the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, said on CNBC on Wednesday that he thinks the strong dollar played a role in the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance.

The Fed on Wednesday moved a step closer to a much anticipated first rate hike since 2006 by removing “patient” from its statement language, although the central bank said it would raise rates when it is reasonably confident that low inflation is on track to return to its 2 percent target.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

