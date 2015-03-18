Bill Gross says strong dollar played role in Fed's dovish stance: CNBC

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bill Gross, who runs the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, said on CNBC on Wednesday that he thinks the strong dollar played a role in the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance.

The Fed on Wednesday moved a step closer to a much anticipated first rate hike since 2006 by removing “patient” from its statement language, although the central bank said it would raise rates when it is reasonably confident that low inflation is on track to return to its 2 percent target.