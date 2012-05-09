Fund View: Oakmark's Nygren looks for cash returns

BOSTON (Reuters) - Take it from William Nygren: it is not too late to buy stocks.

As manager of Harris Associates LP’s $6 billion Oakmark Fund, Nygren built a strong record focusing on company specifics rather than broad market trends.

Applying the principle today, he said, means ignoring bearish investors who worry the market has already doubled since 2009 and that an uncertain economy will hold back share growth.

“The statistics the bears are missing is how much capital companies are retaining,” Nygren said in a telephone interview from his office in Chicago.

With weak economic growth limiting companies’ gains from investing cash into their own operations, many instead can use the money to raise dividends, buy back stock or buy competitors, he said. All three options are good for earnings per share, he said.

Nygren’s top holdings tell the story. His largest holding at March 31 was Capital One Financial Corp, the credit-card giant that bought assets from HSBC and ING Groep NV.

Nygren’s second-largest holding was JPMorgan Chase & Co, which spent $9 billion buying back its stock in 2011 and has talked of continuing further buybacks until its share price rises. Third-largest was cable operator Comcast Corp, which a year ago took over NBC Universal.

And his fourth-largest holding, Apple Inc, in March began a quarterly dividend to pay out $45 billion over three years, plus share repurchases. Still, Apple will barely dent its growing cash pile that hit $110 billion as of March 31.

Apple’s new dividend and buyback plan is “a step in the right direction” but the company should be “more aggressive on both measures,” Nygren said.

NOT POLITICALLY CORRECT

More broadly, Nygren said the actions show all four companies looking out for shareholders. Many executives talk about other “stakeholders” like workers or the communities where their companies are located, Nygren said. But maximizing shareholder returns provides the best framework for judging company performance.

“I know it’s not politically correct to say it, but the CEO’s job is to maximize shareholder value.”

At 53 years old, Nygren has been running the Oakmark Fund with co-manager Kevin Grant since 2000 and has worked for Harris Associates almost his whole career, since 1983. Nygren also heads the $3 billion Oakmark Select fund, which has a more concentrated portfolio -- about 20 companies, compared to the larger fund’s 56 holdings.

Among value managers known for cautious or contrarian approaches to investing, Nygren stands out for a track record that has consistently stayed high through volatile markets.

One reason for Nygren’s success has been his willingness to look at stocks that other value managers might pass up as overpriced, said Shannon Zimmerman, analyst for Chicago research firm Morningstar Inc who follows Nygren’s fund. “Any area can be a value stock to him,” Zimmerman said.

The Oakmark Fund had beaten 95 percent of peers over the past 3 years and 93 percent for the past five through May 8, according to Morningstar. So far this year it has gained 11.03 percent, almost three percentage points better than its peers.

Nygren did struggle more than most managers in 2007 when the fund was beaten by 96 percent of peers. The next year Nygren suffered from a big bet on the collapsed bank Washington Mutual. Housing prices fell much further than Nygren expected, cutting deeply into the collateral the bank held on its housing loans, he explained in a shareholder letter.

Other managers were to fall down the same hole with banking stocks as the financial crisis unfolded. Nygren, absorbing the lessons of Wamu, avoided most of the later melt downs.

SELLING CORNING

Nygren prefers to hold shares at least five years but will cut his losses if his rationale for buying falls apart.

For example, the Oakmark fund sold its stake in glass screen and fiber optic cable maker Corning Inc in the first quarter after buying it about a year earlier. The investment came after Corning management hinted it would spend more on share buybacks rather than on new facilities, Nygren said. But the company’s capital allocation changed less than he expected.

“We bought into a company expecting one thing from management and we got something different,” Nygren said.

A diehard fan of the Chicago Cubs baseball team, Nygren said he is excited about that team’s new president, Theo Epstein, who has made a name for himself using cold business principles and statistical analysis. To hear Nygren tell it, Epstein’s job signing baseball players is much like choosing stock.

That makes the fund manager hopeful that the Cubs can get back on a winning track. “I think we’ve finally got someone who thinks more about player value,” Nygren said.