NEW YORK Hedge fund investor Leon Cooperman, the chief executive of Omega Advisors, said Wednesday on CNBC that equity markets are "fairly but fully valued."
Cooperman, who oversees more than $5.3 billion, said investors would be "lucky" to earn 5-6 percent in equities.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
