British investors cut safe-haven cash in hunt for returns

LONDON (Reuters) - British investors have entered the final quarter of 2012 in a more upbeat mood, making bets on riskier assets such as stocks and cutting their cash levels, a Reuters survey shows.

A monthly poll of UK fund managers and chief investment officers from 13 firms showed participants’ portfolios were now underweight in cash - used to shelter wealth from volatile markets - having shifted from an overweight stance in September.

The average allocation to cash in global balanced portfolios continued a decline that started in May, falling to 6.1 percent in October from 6.8 percent in September, and from a high of nearly 9 percent earlier in the year.

Many investors cited the willingness of monetary authorities in Europe and the United States to pump money into the economy to try and bolster growth as the main driver of sentiment.

“Seemingly open-ended actions by the European Central Bank and (U.S) Federal Reserve have appeared to lower tail risks,” said Chris Paine, director of asset allocation at Henderson Global Investors.

With interest rates set to stay close to zero investors opted to move out of cash to generate more yield from their investments.

“Our asset allocation is driven towards income-generating strategies.” said Matthew Farrell, investment specialist at London & Capital.

Equity allocations at 50.4 percent on average are still close to highs for the year while the average exposure to bonds has increased more than a percentage point to 28.6 percent, in part driven by a hunt for income-bearing assets.

“The portfolio focus is sustainable yield, leading to a preference for real estate and corporate credit - high yield in the U.S. and investment grade in the UK,” said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy in the multi-asset team at Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh.

Investors said they remained concerned about possible setbacks in resolving the euro zone crisis and the so-called ‘fiscal cliff’ in the United States, when the country faces lower spending and higher taxes that will harm economic growth.

“Without doubt, the outlook is still cloudy, the U.S. ‘fiscal cliff’ is looming and corporate profits look unsustainably high,” said Dirk Wiedmann, head of investments at Rothschild Wealth Management.

Some warned that financial markets could be headed for further bouts of volatility following a relatively calm period recently.

“The extent of market gains since the summer lows is likely to be unsustainable in the near term. We have been trimming certain segments of the market,” said Paul Amer, investment manager at Insight Investment.

