European investors bet on accelerating economic recovery: Reuters poll

The skyline of the banking district is pictured in Frankfurt, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON (Reuters) - European investors lifted their bets on stocks and bonds in February, focusing on markets outside the United States as they sought to catch onto the boost from central bank money printing, according to a Reuters poll.

Equity allocations rose to a five-month high with investors euro zone and Japanese stocks in particular.

In a monthly survey of 17 European investing institutions, excluding Britain, the average allocation to equities in global balanced portfolios rose to 48.6 percent, the highest since September, from 48 percent a month earlier.

Exposure to bonds rose more than a percentage point to 36.8 percent, while cash allocations were curbed to 7.1 percent from 8.3 percent.

“We have a preference for risky assets and are overweight non-U.S. equities,” said Steven Steyaert, senior portfolio specialist at ING Investment Management.

“In our view the biggest opportunities are in Euroland and Japan. This fits in our framework that regions where we see a combination of accelerating earnings growth and aggressive monetary policy will outperform,” he said.

While the United States is withdrawing economic pump-priming through central bank bond buying, in place since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, Japan has been expanding it and the euro zone will launch a program next month.

This type of policy can lift equities, because economic stimulus is good for company profits, and bonds because central bank asset purchases serve to limit supply.

Bets on equities have paid off for many investors in recent weeks with some stock markets hitting multi-year or even record highs.

“We also like guvvies (government bonds) in the euro area due to European Central Bank QE and overweight them versus cash. Euro area high yield (debt) is also a way to play the European recovery,” said Raphael Gallardo, strategist at Natixis.

Still, despite the apparent bullishness among European investors, many caution that significant risks remain that could throw markets into reverse.

Mis-timed policy decisions could wrong-foot investors, warned Candriam Investors Group in its contribution to the poll.

Others warned of the risk of political instability as the conflict in eastern Ukraine continues.

“Downside risks for the global economy and rich valuations dictate a cautious approach. Due to multiple geopolitical concerns, we are keeping protections in place to help mitigate market volatility on risk assets,” said Monica Defend, global head of asset allocation research at Pioneer Investments.