U.S. fund firms raise cash levels to near six-year high in December: Reuters poll

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the market opening December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - With the stock market at record highs, U.S. fund managers increased their average cash positions in December to the highest level in nearly six years and slightly cut their equity holdings, a Reuters poll showed.

The poll of 12 asset management firms was conducted before the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would cut its asset purchase program, which has helped drive the rally in equities, to $75 billion a month from January.

Stock holdings in global model portfolios ticked down to 56.3 percent of assets in December from 56.4 percent in the previous month, according to the latest Reuters poll.

Fund managers began the year with an average of 64.7 percent of assets in stocks, and have gradually decreased their stakes as the U.S. stock market continued a rally that has pushed the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index up approximately 25 percent in 2013.

Stocks have been pulled higher by a combination of the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying stimulus program, a rebound in the housing market and a boom in U.S. energy production.

Cash levels rose to 4.4 percent of assets this month, the highest level since January 2008.

Higher levels of cash are typical at the end of any year as investors either take profits on stocks that have surged or sell off losing positions in order to reap the tax benefits.

What made this year different was the widespread belief that the Fed would begin reducing the size of its monthly stimulus, making cash more attractive, said Alan Gayle, a portfolio manager at RidgeWorth Investments who manages approximately $400 million in assets.

“Investors knew that a significant monetary policy decision could be in the cards, and it makes sense to take some money off the table in the light of that,” Gayle said.

The fact that the average fixed income weighting rose just 0.1 percentage point to 35.2 percent of assets suggests that the Fed’s moves - which are expected to cut into long-term bond returns - are driving investor decisions, Gayle said.

The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it would cut its stimulus by $10 billion a month, saying the U.S. economy was finally strong enough for it to start scaling down its massive stimulus.

Within equity portfolios, the largest gains came in Japanese stocks, with an average portfolio increase of 1.2 percentage points, to 6 percent. The average weighting in emerging European companies rose 0.9 percentage points to 3.7 percent, the highest weighting since February.