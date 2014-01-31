U.S. fund firms add slightly to stocks as market falls: Reuters poll

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) - U.S. fund managers added slightly to their equity holdings and cut back on cash in January despite the biggest stock market fall in a year, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The latest results, from a monthly poll of 12 U.S.-based fund management firms, suggests many long-term investors believe a rally that saw U.S. stocks soar about 30 percent last year may have further to go.

The results come against the backdrop of the Federal Reserve that is intent on gradually cutting back its monthly stimulus through fewer purchases of government bonds, and as a raft of data shows the economy is performing better.

Stock holdings in global model portfolios crept up a tad to 56.4 percent of assets from 56.3 percent a month before, the poll showed, suggesting fund managers are buying as stocks dip.

“As we went through last year there were very few opportunities to buy on declines, and now we’re starting off with some volatility that gives investors some better entry points,” said Alan Gayle, a portfolio manager at RidgeWorth Investments.

The benchmark S&P 500 index has fallen about 3 percent since January. That has been a result of mixed corporate earnings reports coinciding with a sell-off in emerging market stocks and currencies that intensified this week.

Stocks in Europe and Japan have also fallen by about the same amount.

In the poll, the largest average increases in equity allocations were to the euro zone and Britain, both up 0.3 percent on the month, while the largest reductions were in Japanese stocks.

Japan’s Nikkei index soared more than 50 percent last year.

Even with the small increase in equity holdings in January, stocks’ share of the model portfolio has been largely static over the last six months, although they have fallen sharply from 64.7 percent a year ago.

The variation in bond holdings and cash in the Reuters asset allocation poll over the past six months has been even narrower, despite the Fed’s taper plans. On average, fund managers held 35.2 percent of their assets in bonds in January, up from 30.4 percent in January 2013.

Cash holdings have risen over the same period, to 3.8 percent this month from 1.9 percent a year before.

The Fed said on Wednesday that it would cut its bond-buying stimulus by an additional $10 billion a month, reducing the original $85 billion monthly program to $65 billion from next month.

A separate Reuters poll on Thursday showed that all 70 economists unanimously forecast the Fed will continue cutting its stimulus program at that pace, winding it down by December.

Europe poll table and story

UK poll table and story

Japan poll table and story