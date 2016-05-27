U.S. fund managers say global portfolios mostly steady in May: Reuters poll

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 25, 2016.

(Reuters) - U.S. funds made few changes to their model global portfolio in May after trimming equity allocations to their lowest since the financial crisis last month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

As a possible U.S. rate hike and June's 'Brexit' referendum come into view, global equity allocations accounted for an average 51.0 percent of this month's portfolio, based on a survey of 13 U.S.-based global funds, a touch lower than 51.1 percent in April.

That figure has not been lower at any point across comparable records that began in 2007 and marks the fourth straight monthly downgrade to this category by the survey panel so far this year.

While recommended allocations to bonds, cash and property have remained steady, fund managers have slightly raised alternate investments for the fourth month in a row.

U.S. stocks have fared better this month on growing evidence the U.S. economy is on a more solid footing, which has ramped up once again expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise rates in the next few months.

Many investors have become more comfortable with the prospect of higher rates, taking the view that reflects solid improvement in the economy and should be welcomed.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Thursday a rate hike may come "fairly soon", in line with several other policymakers who have spoken in recent days. But he added that fears about Britain voting to leave European Union in a June 23 referendum argues in favor of exercising caution.

Among the global bond portfolio, fund managers favored increased exposure to investment grade debt and less to sovereign debt. Funds also recommended cutting North American bonds, to 65.8 percent from 66.2 percent, a two-and-a-half year low for the survey.