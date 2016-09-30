FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. funds hold global portfolio steady in September: Reuters poll
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 30, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

U.S. funds hold global portfolio steady in September: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Federal Reserve Building stands in Washington April 3, 2012.Joshua Roberts/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. fund managers made no significant changes to their model global portfolio this month, a Reuters poll found, as the world economic outlook remains gloomy and markets await a possible rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December.

Having raised stock allocations for three consecutive months U.S. fund managers trimmed their recommendations for equities in September.

The survey of 13 fund managers, conducted Sept. 15-30, showed recommended equity allocations were cut to 52.2 percent from 52.4 percent and bonds exposure was increased slightly to 35.8 percent from 35.7 percent.

Recommendations for non-traditional instruments, such as derivatives and commodities, were raised to 6.1 percent from 5.7 percent in August. Bets in favor of alternative assets are up from just 3.8 percent at the start of the year.

Gold prices XAU= have risen around 25 percent in 2016, one reason why investors have more than doubled their allocations for alternative instruments.

Within equities, a regional breakdown showed allocations to North American stocks were steady in September at 64.4 percent while euro zone equity allocations were up to 14.0 percent from 13.8 percent the previous month.

Better-than-expected U.S. data released on Thursday, including economic growth and business investment has made a rate hike this year a real possibility.

Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar; Polling by Sujith Pai and Krishna Eluri; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.