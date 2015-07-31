U.S. funds raise global bond allocation despite expected Fed hike: Reuters poll

(Reuters) - U.S. fund managers raised bond exposure in their model global portfolios and cut their recommended cash allocations to a 14-month low in July, despite the likelihood of a U.S. interest rate hike in coming months, a Reuters poll found.

Fund managers in the latest global survey trimmed overall allocations to U.S. and Canadian fixed income, while increasing exposure to euro zone debt.

Within the model bond portfolio, recommended exposure to government securities and investment grade bonds was increased, while high-yield junk and allocation to other credit such as mortgage-backed securities was cut.

The model portfolio for July had 54.5 percent in equities, barely changed from 54.8 percent in June, 36.0 percent in bonds, and 4.2 percent in cash. Alternative investments such as commodities were cut to 3.6 percent from 4.6 percent.

U.S. funds recommended significantly higher euro zone equity holdings but cut back on U.S. and Canadian stocks.

July also marked the third month of cuts to cash in the global model portfolio as U.S. fund managers instead recommended clients take advantage of central bank stimulus overseas.

Cash is usually built up in case of expected volatility, and while most fund managers appeared to have looked through the latest flare-up in Greece’s debt crisis, that too was resolved, at least for now, when negotiations over a cash-for-reform deal were completed in mid-July.

Asia ex-Japan equity exposure was cut to 3.3 percent from 4.5 percent in June amid repercussions from China’s historic stock market rally and rout.

China’s Shanghai composite index has fallen over 13 percent in July and more than 28 percent in the last month and a half, despite government attempts to prop up the market.