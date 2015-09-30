Japan fund managers trim stock holdings in September: Reuters poll

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese fund managers trimmed their holdings of global stocks in September as lingering global growth concerns dented the allure of riskier assets, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday.

A survey of seven Japanese-based fund managers, conducted between Sept. 17 and 25, showed respondents on average wanted to allocate 43.5 percent to stocks in September from 44.1 percent in August.

Still, the pace of the reduction moderated after the U.S. Federal Reserve held off from raising interest rates in September and on hopes that improved corporate earnings could shore up equity prices.

“Fears of an emerging markets-led global economic slowdown are likely to continue gripping equities, but we could see them consolidate and eventually rebound on the corporate results and guidance due next month,” said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm who declined to be named due to company policy.

Within stocks, fund managers cut U.S. and Canadian equities to 20.4 percent in September from 27.4 percent in August.

The Fed stoked concerns about the health of the global economy when it opted not to hike rates on Sept. 17, pushing the S&P 500 .SPX off a 1-month high. The index has since dropped 7 percent from that peak, as a sputtering Chinese economy raised uncertainty about the Fed's lift-off date.

The respondents increased Japanese equities to 51.8 percent in September from 48.8 percent in August.

They also increased ex-Japan Asian stock weightings to 4.8 percent from 3.3 percent as Chinese shares showed signs of consolidation after hitting 8-month lows in August.

The respondents’ positions in bonds were largely unchanged as prospects of the Fed eventually tightening monetary policy were balanced by still-strong demand for safe-have debt thanks to turbulence in global markets. Their allocation dipped to 51.1 percent in September from 51.3 percent in August.

Their exposure to U.S. bonds was raised a touch to 25.9 percent in September from 24.9 percent.

On the other hand, they cut their allocation to Japanese bonds to 47.7 percent in September from 49.7 percent with benchmark yields on those assets, already low to begin with under the Bank of Japan’s extensive monetary easing, dropping to 5-month lows of 0.32 percent this month.