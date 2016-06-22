FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Massachusetts securities regulator cracks down on fake proxy voting
June 22, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Massachusetts securities regulator cracks down on fake proxy voting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - The securities regulator for Massachusetts said on Wednesday he has reached a settlement with seven firms in connection with unauthorized proxy voting in American Realty Capital.

William Galvin, secretary for the commonwealth of Massachusetts, said his office uncovered how Realty Capital Securities' employees fabricated numerous shareholder proxy votes, but also were assisted by other financial service firms. Galvin's office issued orders against seven firms: Voyage Financial Advisors Inc, FM Capital Corporation, Invest Financial Corporation, Newbridge Securities Corporation, Plaiter Securities LLC, Platinum Wealth Partners Inc and TOG Financial.

Each order calls for a permanent cease and desist, censure, administrative fines totaling $238,000 and changes to firms' supervisory policies and procedures on proxy voting.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
