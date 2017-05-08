FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Greenlight's Einhorn calls Core Labs shares 'way overvalued'
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 8, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 3 months ago

Greenlight's Einhorn calls Core Labs shares 'way overvalued'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

David Einhorn, president of Greenlight Capital speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S. May 4, 2016.Brendan McDermid/File photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire investor David Einhorn on Monday called energy services provider Core Laboratories substantially overvalued and said its share price could drop to $62.

Speaking at the annual Sohn Investment Conference in New York, Einhorn stopped short of saying exactly how he was positioned but he has often presented so-called short ideas, including a bet against fracking companies in 2015. Core Lab shares began dropping as Einhorn kept talking, saying the company's business is not a secular growth story but a cyclical business and that oil prices are unlikely to rally sharply. The stock ended the day down 2.36 percent at $110.75.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.