Goldman Sachs' Agus: RBS shares could almost double in three years

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Investment Partners (GSIP) Co-Head Raanan Agus said shares in Royal Bank of Scotland were a “compelling investment” and could almost double to 620 pence ($0.9556) within three years.

“From the largest bank in the world ... RBS is becoming a highly focused UK retail and commercial bank in a domestic market with attractive returns,” Agus told the Sohn Investment Conference in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

GSIP, with over $8 billion in investments, has a long position in RBS, whose shares are trading at 321 pence.