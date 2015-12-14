FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Massachusetts probes whether failed junk fund treated investors equally
December 14, 2015

Massachusetts probes whether failed junk fund treated investors equally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Massachusetts’ top securities regulator, William Galvin, said on Monday he is investigating whether some investors in Third Avenue Focused Credit Fund knew before others about the decision to close the junk bond fund.

In a telephone interview, Galvin said he has subpoenaed the New York asset management firm, and seeks to learn more about the timing of Third Avenue’s disclosures to investors about the fund’s closure and how the decision was made to liquidate the fund.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Leslie Adler

