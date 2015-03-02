FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French money manager TOBAM raises $2 billion for 'anti-benchmark' funds
#Deals
March 2, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

French money manager TOBAM raises $2 billion for 'anti-benchmark' funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Paris-based money manager TOBAM has raised $2.1 billion for its “anti-benchmark” funds in the last three months, as investors look for cheap ways to beat returns from tracking an index.

Anti-benchmark funds allocate their money by using criteria other than market capitalisation and are typically created via algorithms designed to cherry pick winning stocks.

They are a variation of so-called “smart beta” funds and cheaper to invest in than a typical actively managed fund.

Smart beta funds are the fastest growing segment of the exchange traded fund market (ETF), pulling in 60 cents of every dollar flowing into ETFs in the United States over 2013-2014, according to Morningstar.

While classic tracker funds hold shares in proportion to their market capitalisation in an index, anti-benchmark funds try to beat the market by making adjustments.

These adjustments may include increasing the weighting of companies with certain characteristics that have outperformed in the past, such as for example small companies.

TOBAM has seen net inflows worth $2.6 billion since the start of 2014, it said on Monday, raising money from more than 20 institutional investors.

It has $8.7 billion in assets under management.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Simon Jessop and Mark Potter

