FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
T. Rowe's new lineup of target-date funds lighten up on stocks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
May 22, 2013 / 4:27 PM / 4 years ago

T. Rowe's new lineup of target-date funds lighten up on stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S. money manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc on Wednesday said it plans to launch 11 new target-date funds that will put less emphasis on stocks before retirement and more on bonds.

The Baltimore-based company filed a preliminary prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the series of funds called the T. Rowe Price Target Retirement Funds.

The funds will promote asset accumulation before retirement while supporting income withdrawals over a moderate post-retirement period, the company said in a press release.

Assets in the new series of funds will include about 42.5 percent in stocks at the named retirement date, compared to 55 percent for existing T. Rowe retirement funds.

T. Rowe currently has $88.1 billion in assets in its existing lineup of retirement funds. The new funds should be available to investors on August 22.

Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.