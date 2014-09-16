As Vanguard trounces U.S. rivals, it moves slowly overseas

Vanguard Group's CEO Bill McNabb is pictured in the board room at the Vanguard Headquarters in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

MALVERN Pa. (Reuters) - As U.S. investors race into Vanguard Group mutual and exchange-traded funds at breakneck speeds, the No. 1 mutual fund company’s overseas operations have expanded at a comparative snail’s pace.

Vanguard Chairman and Chief Executive William McNabb is happy with an overseas strategy that is sometimes painstakingly slow because he wants to preserve what he sees as the company’s most valuable export: the culture of low-cost investing.

“We’re going to make sure that our culture thrives overseas,” McNabb said on Friday evening during an interview at his office that focused on the company’s expansion into Canada, Europe and Asia.

Vanguard’s U.S. assets have doubled to $2.7 trillion in five years under a long-held model of providing affordable investments for investors, putting the company well-ahead of nearest competitors Fidelity, American Funds and Pacific Investment Management Co.

Over about a dozen years, assets held by Vanguard’s overseas investors, meanwhile, have grown to about $233 billion, according to Vanguard.

Vanguard is so focused on getting its culture right in places like London that McNabb’s top lieutenant there, Thomas Rampulla, has personally blessed every U.K. hire. McNabb calls Rampulla his top “culture carrier” in the United Kingdom, where Vanguard opened a London office about six years ago. Vanguard now has about 250 employees there.

McNabb brushed aside questions about asset-gathering goals and Vanguard’s next overseas market. But he showed enthusiasm in how Vanguard’s early foray into Hong Kong is something akin to doing “missionary work.” Vanguard launched its first ETF there in May 2013.

“If you go to these places, and forget the accents for a minute, you’d think you’re here,” McNabb said while talking about Vanguard’s overseas offices.

“Here” is Vanguard’s leafy campus in the Philadelphia suburb of Malvern, Pennsylvania. McNabb said he’d like to believe that Vanguard, despite its successes, still acts and feels like a small company with Midwestern values. But that statement carries some contradiction for a company that employs more than 14,000 people and with central operations more than a thousand miles from the heart of the U.S. Midwest.

But what Vanguard is really exporting is a low-cost proposition for investors - a model that has worked in the United States. Vanguard’s average fund expense ratio hovered at 0.19 percent in 2013, far below the industry average of 1.08 percent, according to data from Vanguard and Lipper Inc.

That low-cost mentality is reflected in the wardrobes of McNabb and some members of his senior executive team. During an interview with Reuters, McNabb wore gray slacks and a tattersall shirt to go with striped socks and a scuffed pair of penny loafers. Bespoke suits and cuff links - signatures of Wall Street executives - aren’t part of the Vanguard wardrobe.

“I own several tattersall shirts,” McNabb said proudly.

Investors have warmed to the approach.

Through the end of July this year, investors made net deposits of $77 billion into Vanguard mutual funds. That’s 10 times more than BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, and better than the combined performance of T. Rowe Price Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Franklin Templeton Investments, according to Morningstar Inc data.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Fidelity Investments, No. 3 American Funds and No. 4 Pimco have experienced net investor withdrawals of $12.7 billion, $9.6 billion and $72.8 billion, respectively, during that period, Morningstar said.

Despite that resounding success, McNabb has a long list of worries as the No. 1 U.S. mutual fund company makes a bigger commitment to export its business model. Among them are the frothy bond market, the Internet hackers who probe Vanguard’s digital underbelly, high frequency traders, and investor obsession with chasing high yield investments.

But what really rattles McNabb is a mere question.

“The worst thing that someone has said about us has been a question, ‘Will success go to our heads?’ I‘m glad someone asked that. That’s the greatest risk we face,” McNabb said.