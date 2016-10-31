Ernst & Young makes hires in peoples advisory, tax practices
Accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP [ERNY.UL] said on Monday that it had made seven appointments, including two in its people advisory services and five in its tax departments.
BOSTON Fidelity Contrafund, one of the largest investors in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), reduced its stake in the scandal-hit bank by 5 percent in September, according to the fund's latest holdings report.
Run by star portfolio manager Will Danoff, Contrafund had a $2.2 billion stake in Wells Fargo, or about 50.1 million shares, at the end of September, according to a report released on Sunday. The fund owned about 52.65 million shares at the end of August.
Wells Fargo is the only bank in a Contrafund top 10 holdings list dominated by tech companies. The bank's shares dragged on Contrafund's third-quarter performance, falling nearly 6 percent amid disclosure Wells Fargo branch staff opened as many as 2 million accounts without customers' knowledge.
Contrafund is the third-largest mutual fund investor in Wells Fargo, behind two Vanguard Group index funds, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The court-appointed trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said on Friday he has reached a settlement with the family of late Beverly Hills money manager Stanley Chais that will provide more than $277 million to victims of Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
ZURICH UBS revealed it had set aside an extra $417 million to cover potential penalties tied to mis-selling mortgage-backed securities ahead of the financial crisis as it delivered an 11 percent rise in third-quarter profit.