Woodford exits bets on Sanofi, adds drug, tech firms
#Money
June 11, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

Woodford exits bets on Sanofi, adds drug, tech firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Woodford Investment Management sold out of French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi in May on valuation grounds, the money manager said on Thursday, and instead added several smaller firms to its main fund.

Run by star UK fund manager Neil Woodford, the 6.2 billion pounds ($9.6 billion) mutual fund, is a favorite of both retail and institutional investors given his successful long-term track record at his previous firm Invesco.

“This (Sanofi) is still an attractive business operating in a fundamentally undervalued industry, but it is simply a casualty of the competition for capital in the portfolio,” the firm said in a blog post.

Woodford also said it had sold off its position in gas-to-liquid fuel technology company Velocys given concerns about growing competition.

“Our conviction in the company’s ability to fulfill its potential has diminished, as we now fear that other technologies may overtake it,” it said.

The fund added biotechnology firm Horizon Discovery Group, Norway-based tech company Idex, drug discovery firm Verseon and unlisted AJ Bell to the portfolio during the month.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
