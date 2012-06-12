FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fusion-io shares rise on Cisco contract
June 12, 2012 / 1:58 PM / 5 years ago

Fusion-io shares rise on Cisco contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Fusion-io Inc FIO.N rose 9 percent after it won an original equipment manufacturing deal from Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O).

Fusion-io, which makes storage memory hardware and software to speed up processing for data center servers, said on Monday that its Fusion ioMemory will be used in Cisco’s UCS B-series blade servers.

Shares of Fusion-io touched a high of $19.17 in early trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
