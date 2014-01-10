FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Fuyao Glass to invest $200 million in GM's former plant in Ohio
January 10, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

China's Fuyao Glass to invest $200 million in GM's former plant in Ohio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A General Motors logo is seen on a Denali vehicle for sale at the GM dealership in Carlsbad, California January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - China’s largest automotive glass supplier Fuyao Glass Industry Co (600660.SS) will invest $200 million to set up a manufacturing facility at General Motors’ (GM.N) former assembly plant in Ohio.

Fuyao Glass will create 800 jobs at the Moraine, Ohio plant over three years after the start of production at the end of 2015, according to a statement from the Ohio governor’s office.

The investment will be the largest ever made by a Chinese company in Ohio, according to the statement.

Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

