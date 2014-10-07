FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FX traders Gary Andrews, Chris Twort put on leave at Rabobank: sources
#Breakingviews
October 7, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

FX traders Gary Andrews, Chris Twort put on leave at Rabobank: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Rabobank foreign exchange traders Gary Andrews and Chris Twort are the two employees put on paid leave after an in-house investigation into its FX trading activities, sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

The Dutch lender said earlier on Tuesday it had placed two of its London staff on paid leave following an internal investigation, giving no names.

No further details on the reasons why both men had been put on leave were available.

Neither man was reachable for comment at the bank on Tuesday. They did not immediately respond to requests for contact through business networking site LinkedIn.

Reporting by Patrick Graham in London and Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam, editing by Nigel Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
