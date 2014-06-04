FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne says wants to bolster integrity of London markets
June 4, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

UK's Osborne says wants to bolster integrity of London markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne delivers a speech at the ConservativeHome spring conference in central London May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will take measures to boost the integrity of London’s financial markets in response to a scandal in foreign exchange markets, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.

“What I have got to make sure is that whatever happens as a result of those investigations, we are ... bolstering the integrity of the London markets,” Osborne said at a conference organized by the Institute for International Finance in London.

Reporting by William Schomberg and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Chris Vellacott

