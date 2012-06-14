FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FXCM to buy 50 percent stake in privately held trading firm
#Deals
June 14, 2012 / 11:15 AM / in 5 years

FXCM to buy 50 percent stake in privately held trading firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online foreign exchange trading services provider FXCM Inc FXCM.N will buy a 50 percent stake in privately held market-making and trading company Lucid Markets for about $176 million, net of Lucid cash, to boost FXCM’s institutional business.

FXCM will pay six month notes of $71.4 million plus the cash acquired from United Kingdom-based Lucid and 9 million FXCM Class A common shares, of which about 2 million shares will be delivered at the closing of the deal.

The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks, FXCM said in a statement.

“The acquisition of Lucid - a leader in market making and trading in the institutional FX market - is a natural extension of the evolution of our institutional business,” said Drew Niv, chief executive of FXCM said.

For the year ending 2011, Lucid posted a revenue of $148.9 million and traded $13.4 trillion of foreign exchange.

Shares of FXCM closed at $11.59 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

