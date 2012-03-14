FXCM results top estimates; shares soar

(Reuters) - FXCM Inc FXCM.N posted quarterly results above Wall Street expectations, driven by strong growth in retail and institutional trading volumes, and the online currency trading company said it would look to cut costs in 2012.

Shares of FXCM, which counts billionaire Kenneth Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group as one of its top investors, jumped 19 percent to touch a four-month high of $12.53 on the New York Stock Exchange.

On a post-earnings conference call, the company said it would look to reduce advertising costs by a quarter this year.

Mike Adams, an analyst with Sandler O‘Neill, said he now expects margins to improve.

For the fourth quarter, the company, which went public in 2010, posted an adjusted pro-forma net income of $20.7 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue jumped 13 percent to $108.8 million.

The New York-based company witnessed a more than two-fold increase in its institutional trading volumes, which stood at $429 billion for the quarter. Retail trading volumes climbed 16 percent to $972 billion.