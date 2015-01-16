FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Jefferies interested in a rescue deal with FXCM - sources
January 16, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: Jefferies interested in a rescue deal with FXCM - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies has expressed interest in a rescue deal with embattled retail foreign exchange broker FXCM Inc, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

FXCM was fighting to stay above water as its stock tumbled nearly 90 percent in premarket trading after client losses related to the sharp appreciation of the Swiss franc.

The sources asked not to be named because the matter is not public. FXCM and Jefferies could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Mike Stone and Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

