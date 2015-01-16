Exclusive: Jefferies interested in a rescue deal with FXCM - sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies has expressed interest in a rescue deal with embattled retail foreign exchange broker FXCM Inc, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

FXCM was fighting to stay above water as its stock tumbled nearly 90 percent in premarket trading after client losses related to the sharp appreciation of the Swiss franc.

The sources asked not to be named because the matter is not public. FXCM and Jefferies could not be immediately reached for comment.