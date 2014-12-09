FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FxPro launches prime-of-prime service to institutions
December 9, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

FxPro launches prime-of-prime service to institutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - FxPro, the retail-focused foreign exchange broker, said on Tuesday it had launched a new service offering prime brokerage services to small and mid-sized institutions.

FxPro Prime would offer so-called ‘prime of prime’ services, whereby it pools together trades volumes to help it source the best trade execution price from a range of liquidity providers.

The move comes as changing rules around risk management force many investment banks to reconsider which clients they service and to what extent.

“For small to medium sized institutions that are looking to save costs on their spot FX execution, FxPro Prime not only offers this, but it is also a solution that removes the need to establish relationships with one or more top tier banks where credit facilities have been contracting,” said FxPro CEO Charalambos Psimolophitis in a statement.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
