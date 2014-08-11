FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fyffes shares slump as Chiquita deal is challenged
August 11, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Fyffes shares slump as Chiquita deal is challenged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Irish banana company Fyffes FFY.I slumped on Monday after Cutrale Group and Brazilian investment firm Safra Group offered to buy Chiquita Brands CQB.N - threatening Fyffes’ earlier deal with Chiquita.

Earlier this year, Chiquita Brands and Fyffes agreed an all-stock deal to create the world’s biggest banana supplier. [ID:nL3N0M724Y]

However, that deal was jeopardized on Monday by the offer from Cutrale and Safra for Chiquita.

Fyffes’ Dublin-listed shares were down by 14.5 percent by 09.55 a.m. EDT.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
