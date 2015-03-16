Shanghai-listed Fuyao Glass plans to raise up to $950 million in HK offer: IFR

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese automotive glass maker Fuyao Glass Industry Group (600660.SS) plans to raise up to $950 million in a Hong Kong stock offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The Shanghai-listed company plans to offer about 439 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$14.80 to HK$16.80 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$7.38 billion ($950.48 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Fuyao Glass, whose customers include General Motors Co (GM.N) and Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) luxury car brand Audi (NSUG.DE), didn’t immediately return a Reuters email request for comment on the stock offering plans.

($1 = 7.7645 Hong Kong dollars)