FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai-listed Fuyao Glass plans to raise up to $950 million in HK offer: IFR
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 16, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 3 years ago

Shanghai-listed Fuyao Glass plans to raise up to $950 million in HK offer: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese automotive glass maker Fuyao Glass Industry Group (600660.SS) plans to raise up to $950 million in a Hong Kong stock offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The Shanghai-listed company plans to offer about 439 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$14.80 to HK$16.80 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$7.38 billion ($950.48 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Fuyao Glass, whose customers include General Motors Co (GM.N) and Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) luxury car brand Audi (NSUG.DE), didn’t immediately return a Reuters email request for comment on the stock offering plans.

($1 = 7.7645 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.