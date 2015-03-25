Shanghai-listed Fuyao Glass raises $953 million with HK offer: IFR

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese automotive glass maker Fuyao Glass Industry Group (600660.SS) has raised about $953 million after pricing its Hong Kong share offer at the top end of its indicative range, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deal.

The Shanghai-listed company sold 439.7 million new shares at HK$16.80 each, putting the total deal at HK$7.39 billion ($953 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The shares had been marketed in an indicative range of HK$14.80 to HK$16.80 each.

($1 = 7.7552 Hong Kong dollars)