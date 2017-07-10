MOSCOW A discussion on cyber security between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hamburg does not mean the two nations will start tackling the issue together already tomorrow, a Russian official said on Monday.

"Probably, Trump is not ready yet (for this joint work) at this stage," Svetlana Lukash, a Russian sherpa at the G20 summit held in Germany last week, told a news conference.

Trump on Sunday backtracked on his push for a cyber security unit with Russia, tweeting that he did not think it could happen. This happened hours after his proposal was harshly criticized by Republicans who said Moscow could not be trusted.

Putin and Trump discussed cyber security for 40 minutes in Hamburg, Lukash said. She did not rule out that, in the end, a joint cyber security commission could be either a U.S.-Russian bilateral unit or a United Nations-sponsored effort.

